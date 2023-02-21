Indian phone brand Lava launches Yuva 2 Pro with price much under Rs 10,000

Homegrown brand Lava has launched a new budget smartphone in India called the Lava Yuva 2 Pro. The smartphone comes at a price of Rs 7999. The model comes equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with virtual RAM support.

The Lava Yuva 2 Pro comes in three colour options, including -- Glass White, Glass Lavender, and Glass Green. The device comes with support for an additional 3GB of virtual RAM and is priced at Rs 7999. The smartphone can be purchased across Lava's retail network and e-commerce platforms. The Lava Yuva 2 Pro will come pre-loaded with a free subscription to Doubtnut's course material for students in classes 9th to 12th (worth up to Rs 12,000 for one year).

As far as specifications are concerned, the Lava Yuva 2 Pro comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ notch display and also includes an auto call recording feature. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 12. The company claims that the phone doesn't come with any pre-installed bloatware as well. Lava also revealed that the newly launched phone will be upgraded to Android 13 and also offer two years of security updates.

In terms of camera specifications, the Lava Yuva 2 Pro offers a triple rear camera system with a 13-megapixel primary camera. On the front, the phone includes a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also offers camera features including -- Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Slow Motion, Filters, GIF, Timelapse, and Intelligent Scanning. The Lava Yuva 2 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for a Type-C charging port. It also features a side fingerprint sensor.

The Indian smartphone manufacturer has also announced offering a 'free service at home' to customers. The service will be provided at the customers' doorstep. It should be noted that customers can avail of the 'free service at home' service only within the phone's warranty period.