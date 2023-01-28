Indian startup up now hiring 500 people for various roles after laying off 600 employees in 2022

After cutting down the workforce by a large number, the online pre-owned vehicle platform Cars24 is now looking for fresh talents. The company revealed that it will hire around 500 employees for tech and non-tech related roles in the next three months. To recall, Cars24 has laid off close to 600 employees in 2022. The company said that the layoffs were based on performance and that it happens every year.

The layoffs wave has hit the Indian tech industry as well as some of the popular Indian tech startups, including Swiggy, Dunzo and ShareChat laid off employees in large numbers. Amid the season of layoffs, Cars24 has said that it is planning to hire 500 people in the next three months. The company revealed that it will be hiring both tech and non-tech related roles and has opened positions in departments including technology, product, data sciences, engineering, business, customer success, human resources, finance, marketing and sales.

Cars24 said in a statement that the new hires will be responsible for driving the next phase of growth at Cars24 as the company is planning to scale its operations and expand."As we scale our operations and expand further, we are looking for bright, talented minds for various roles who share similar values as us to join our team and play a pivotal part in driving the next phase of growth," Vikram Chopra, CEO and Founder said.

Only a week ago, Cars24 saw some high profile exists. The global CTO Jitendra Agrawal and business head Kingshuk Sanyal, stepped down from their roles to pursue other things.Last year, the company fired 600 employees due to their poor performance. The layoffs were conducted to cut costs but the impacted employees were laid off due to their poor performance, the company said.

"This is business as usual. It a part of performance-linked exits that happen every year. This is not owing to any cost cuts," a Cars24 spokesperson said. The company had around 9000 employees in 2022 but around 6 per cent of the workforce was let go. "This is linked to our commitment towards building a stronger pre-owned cars ecosystem with a focus on quality and performance," the spokesperson further added.