Indian teachers don’t see ChatGPT as threat, happy to co-exist with new AI tool

As the world of artificial intelligence continues to evolve, there is growing concern about how it will impact human jobs in the future. The emergence of ChatGPT, an OpenAI-based tool, has only amplified these concerns. With its impressive conversational abilities and its ability to generate responses to a wide range of prompts, the AI tool has invoked fear among big tech companies like Google. In fact, the search giant recently announced its own AI tool, Bard, in response to ChatGPT's growing influence.

While ChatGPT's capabilities have impressed many, the AI tool has raised concerns among educators about the future of learning. As the technology takes a new shape with every passing day, some fear that ChatGPT could eventually replace human teachers, or even worsen the quality of education.



To explore the impact of ChatGPT on future learning, we at India Today Tech reached out to some professors from notable universities in India. In this story we will delve into their insights and opinions on the potential of ChatGPT in transforming the way we learn and process information and whether it is the right thing to ban the OpenAI-based tool, like Bengaluru University and the New York education system have done.

Anubhuti Yadav, a New Media professor at IIMC, Delhi enjoys conversing with the ChatGPT. As a teacher of New Media, she feels it is important for her to explore new technologies as soon as they are out. However, she remains skeptical about the credibility of the material produced by the AI tool, as the sources are never verified.

"I did use ChatGPT to ask certain questions. While I received responses, I made it a point to verify them. While verifying, I realized the biggest drawback in ChatGPT is 'the source is not mentioned'. So the users do get answers but are clueless on where these answers are coming from. Another problem occurred while I was searching for the content was its inability to offer answers because there was a lot of load on the platform. My requests on some of the occasions were not entertained." Yadav said.

Given the critical role of sources in journalism, relying on unverified sources may not provide the level of reliability required when generating an article on an important topic using an AI model. That being said, Yadav was equally impressed by the AI's ability to answer questions.

Another professor, Dr. Nandini Sen, who teaches English Literature at the University of Delhi, has praised the AI tool for its well-formed output. However, she believes that treating the AI tool like a "God" is juvenile. Instead, she considers it to be just another technology that has come our way and does not want to place it on a pedestal. On the other hand, Dr. Deepesh Chandrashekharan, Professor of English at Shiv Nadar University, appreciates the AI tool's novelty and gives it brownie points for it.

ChatGPT's impressive ability to handle queries may tempt students to rely on it for their assignments, which will potentially hinder their creativity. However, the teachers don't really agree with it.

Chandrashekharan said he has contrarian views about ChatGPT dulling the imagination of students. "I believe that while it does help students take care of its mechanical aspects, it is not very salient in getting them to express themselves and in creative aspects," he said.

Sen, on the other hand, believes that students will be tempted to use ChatGPT to form essays but feels that there will be a lot that they will be required to do on their own. "Whatever technology comes, and however good and refined it might be, it is not going to dull human imagination or human will to succeed. There will always be that fine line where the human being will know how to remain superior to technology", she said.

However, Yadav is certain that ChatGPT will impact how students learn in future. She said that a similar thing happened in the past when students turned to Google for their assignments and they still do that. "Whether it will suppress their imagination or not depends totally on how they are encouraged to use it. This is going to be a very challenging task for teachers and academic institutions. They need to figure out new ways of teaching so that they keep students interested and encourage them to be more imaginative, creative and critical," she said. Yadav also feels that ChatGPT will be used by teachers too. However, she sees no wrong in it as she believes "there is nothing wrong with getting information. That said, she is strictly against presenting ChatGPT responses as one's own.

"Presenting ChatGPT response as your own creation will be unethical and is certainly going to be a great challenge in front of the academic community. To avoid this, we need to figure out different ways of teaching learning methods. Like Flipped classrooms where students can be asked to explore and learn using such AI tools and the assignments are given in the classrooms," Yadav said.

While teachers may not perceive ChatGPT as a threat, they hold mixed views on the possibility of AI chatbots replacing traditional teaching methods.

Sen firmly believes that artificial intelligence can never undermine human intelligence,the notion of ChatGPT replacing traditional teaching methods is far-fetched and not something she foresees happening anytime soon. "What you gain out of classroom teaching can never be replicated, no amount of AI tools or recorded lectures can replace the live interaction between the teachers and students," She said.

That said, Sen also adds that teachers need to up their game. "The teachers need to be extremely well aware, every time I step into the classroom, I have to think about why I am relevant today when the student has access to all the information in the world with the pressing of a key. So I have to ensure that my skills of communication, of erudition, of engagement with students have to be outstanding at every given point of time", she says.

Chandreshekharan, on the other hand, invokes Einstein's philosophy of education, which emphasizes the importance of teaching analytical skills over rote memorization. "I think that Einstein's idea still holds good. The more mundane aspects can be taken care of by the bots and students can learn to develop more analytical and problem-solving skills in formal educational contexts. The teachers' role will continue to revolve around that in a more focused manner," he said.

Yadav feels that AI will challenge traditional teaching methods and that classrooms need to be more engaging and discussion-oriented. She also adds that AI should not be treated as competitors but facilitators. "The classrooms need to be more interesting, engaging, and discussion oriented rather than just presenting information which they can get on ChatGPT or any other AI applications. Teachers need to understand that they are not trained on 570 gigabytes of text, so they should not treat such AIs as their competitors but as facilitators which can help them while they are covering a particular topic. There is no point banning these AI tools from the Universities or Institutes. Efforts should be made to find out strategies so that the students and teachers can work with them ethically and constructively," she said.

In conclusion, while the onslaught of AI-based tools like ChatGPT may raise concerns about the future of education, it is clear that teachers will continue to play a crucial role in shaping the learning experience. As highlighted by the professors we spoke to, the use of AI tools like ChatGPT should be seen as an opportunity to enhance the learning experience, rather than a threat to traditional teaching methods. As educators and institutions adapt to the changing scenario of education, it is important to encourage students to use AI tools responsibly and to develop new teaching methods that promote creativity, critical thinking, and independent learning.