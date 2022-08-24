Indian techie meets Elon Musk, calls Tesla CEO humble and down-to-earth

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, recently met his long-time Twitter friend from India. Former TCS employee Pranay Pathole became friends with Musk on Twitter 4 years ago after highlighting a flaw in Tesla's automatic windshield wipers. On several occasions, we have seen the 24-year-old software developer and the Tesla head chat with one another on the social media platform. The Pune-based techie has finally managed to meet Musk at the Gigafactory in Texas.

Following the meet-up, Pathole posted a photo with Musk on Twitter. Sharing a glimpse of the meeting with Musk, Pathole said in a tweet that the SpaceX CEO is extremely "humble" and "down-to-earth". "It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions," Pathole noted in the tweet.

Musk and Pathole's Twitter friendship

Musk's friendship with the Pune-based techie goes a long way. Pathole is often seen liking and retweeting Musk's tweets and also commenting on some posts. He has been connected with Musk through direct messages on Twitter before meeting him personally.

Some time ago, the techie tweeted, "when Elon responded to me for the first time, that was the highlight of my life. But now my interactions with him have become very casual. We talk back and forth through Direct Messages (DMs) on Twitter."

Pathole has always said that he has been a big fan of the billionaire and Tesla CEO. He has been friends with Musk since 2018, on Twitter.

In 2018, Pathole tweeted to Musk addressing issues in Tesla's automatic windscreen wipers. Musk promptly replied to him stating that it would be "fixed in next release". Since then, both have been friends on the microblogging site and interact regularly with one another. On various occasions, Pothole has been seen defending the billionaire against trolls.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Pathole has worked as Assistant System Engineer with Tata Consultancy Services for two years before joining the University of Texas at Dallas to peruse master's degree in Business Analytics.