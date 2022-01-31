Indians bought smartphones worth Rs 2,83,666 crores in 2021, Xiaomi was the most favourite brand

2021 was not any different from 2020 because most of it was riddled with pandemic-induced woes. But the smartphone industry escaped it unscathed. According to Counterpoint Research, India's smartphone market revenue surpasses $38 billion, which is nearly Rs 2,83,666 crores, in 2021, up 27 per cent year-over-year, thanks to a record shipment of 169 million units. It was the highest-ever shipment India's smartphone market ever saw, showing an 11 per cent year-over-year jump. However, shipments in the December quarter slowed down due to component shortages.

Xiaomi maintained its position as the top smartphone brand throughout 2021, capturing an overall 24 per cent share. It also recorded its highest-ever share in the premium segment (above Rs 30,000) with a 258 per cent rise in revenue, driven by the sales of the Mi 11 series. However, the company faced a slowdown in shipments towards the fourth quarter due to constraints in the supply of components.

Securing the second spot was Samsung, like before, but instead of growth, the South Korean brand saw a decline of 8 per cent year-over-year. It secured an 18 per cent share in the market, driven by its 5G smartphones in the Rs 20,000-Rs 45,000 segment. While that is good news for Samsung, it, too, had to face supply chain disruptions. And the absence of the Note series last year contributed to Samsung's tanking market share. But Samsung has emerged as a leader in the foldable segment with as many as three devices in its kitty. Samsung's foldable phones, including both the Fold and Flip, saw a growth of a staggering 388 per cent year-over-year in 2021.

Realme came third in the charts. If there was a brand that was the most agile and the fastest-growing, it was Realme. It registered a 20 per cent year-over-year growth in 2021, while during the fourth quarter, Realme managed to close second spot in the market with a share of 17 per cent. The overall share of Realme in 2021 stands at 14 per cent, riding high on sales of phones in the Narzo and C series.

Vivo and Oppo managed to corner the fourth and fifth spots. While Vivo emerged as the top 5G smartphone brand in 2021 with a 19 per cent share, Oppo showed a 6 per cent year-over-year growth. Transsion Holdings, which owns brands such as iTel, Infinix, and Tecno, registered a 55 per cent year-over-year growth in 2021, crossing shipments of 10 million units.

iPhone shipments in 2021 made Apple one of the fastest growing brands in India last year. It saw a 108 per cent year-over-year growth in shipments, maintaining its lead in the segment of over Rs 30,000. The strong demand for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 boosted Apple's shipments while festive season offers drove phenomenal growth.

These figures are impressive, considering the industry was still reeling from manufacturing and supply issues. "This feat came in a year that witnessed supply constraints due to a multitude of reasons a second and more virulent COVID-19 wave, global component shortages and price hikes due to these shortages," Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research, said.