India’s new AI content rules: What social media platforms must do and what changes for users

The government has tightened the rules on how AI-generated content can appear on social media, putting new legal obligations on platforms to identify, label and, in some cases, block such material.
The changes, notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and effective from February 20, amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2026 and bring “synthetically generated information” into the compliance net.
Here is what the changes mean and why they matter.
What counts as AI-generated under the new rules?
The rules target synthetically generated content, audio, video or images created or altered using AI in a way that looks real and can mislead people.
The government has clarified that basic edits such as cropping, colour correction, translation, formatting, subtitles or accessibility improvements are not deepfakes. The focus is on fake or deceptive content that can cause harm.
What must social media companies do now?
Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and others will have to be more proactive. They must now:
If a platform knowingly allows harmful AI content or fails to act, it can be treated as not following due diligence rules.
What kind of AI content is not allowed?
Platforms must stop AI tools from being used to create or share content that:
This directly targets deepfake videos, fake voice clips and misleading AI visuals.
What happens if users break the rules?
Users can face:
Platforms must also remind users of these consequences at least once every three months.
Are platforms required to act faster now?
Yes. The timelines are much tighter:
What does this mean for everyday users?
For users, this means:
Uploading or sharing fake AI content can now clearly lead to penalties
Why now?
India is one of the world's largest social media markets and a testing ground for generative AI products. As AI tools become common, the government wants to stop misuse before it spreads widely on social media.
The amendments come amid a surge in deepfakes and AI-generated content flooding the internet, from cloned celebrity voices and fabricated political videos to non-consensual intimate imagery.
