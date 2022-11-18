India’s Twitter rival Koo wants to hire ex-Twitter employees fired by Elon Musk

Twitter has either laid off employees or people have walked out voluntarily from the company. This situation turned chaotic only after billionaire Elon Musk took over the platform a couple of weeks ago. Now, Twitter's Indian rival Koo is taking full advantage of the situation and promoting its app and adding a range of new features with the aim of convincing people to move out of Twitter to Koo. The co-founder of Koo, Mayank Bidawatka said that he is looking for people to join the team, especially the ones recently laid off by boss Musk.

Bidawatka took to Twitter to announce the hiring plans. "Very sad to see #RIPTwitter and related # to this going down. We'll hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round. They deserve to work where their talent is valued. Microblogging is about people power. Not suppression," he noted in a tweet.

The homegrown microblogging platform Koo is all set to go global. Earlier this week, Aprameya Radhakrishna, the co-founder, and chief executive of Koo, confirmed that Koo will soon launch in the United States. "Believe! This is our moment! Let's rock it. Do let everyone you know in the US know about Koo," Radhakrishna posted on Twitter. Additionally, Koo confirmed in an interview with the Economic Times that the Twitter rival will also launch in multiple other countries including -- Bangladesh, Philippines, Middle East and Africa.

Koo was launched back in the year 2020 and earlier this month the company confirmed crossing 50 million downloads. The Twitter India alternative is currently available in 10 regional languages in the country including Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, and Gujarati.

With the backlash Twitter is receiving right now, Koo is taking full advantage of the situation and placing itself as the best Twitter alternative out there. Meanwhile, a lot is going at Twitter. As for today, many Twitter engineers and other employees have resigned after Musk sent everyone an "ultimatum" email to be ready for a "hardcore" work culture.