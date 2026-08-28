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IndiGo Ventures invests in Sarvam to enhance Artificial Intelligence in aviation

IndiGo Ventures invests in Sarvam to enhance Artificial Intelligence in aviation

Investment brings together IndiGo’s aviation expertise and scale with Sarvam’s full-stack AI capabilities.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 5:11 PM IST
IndiGo Ventures invests in Sarvam to enhance Artificial Intelligence in aviationAviation brings together high volumes of customer interactions, time-sensitive operations and a large, distributed workforce.

IndiGo Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of IndiGo, announced its investment in Sarvam, India’s full-stack sovereign AI company, as part of Sarvam’s Series B round of funding.

The investment builds on the existing relationship between IndiGo and Sarvam, who have been working together to enhance customer experience, empower employees and streamline complex operational workflows across the airline through Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

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Aviation brings together high volumes of customer interactions, time-sensitive operations and a large, distributed workforce. The collaboration combines IndiGo’s core aviation expertise, operational scale and real-world use cases with Sarvam’s capabilities across AI models, voice and agentic systems to create a technology-enabled, modern and future-ready airline infrastructure.

“Artificial Intelligence is fast becoming a foundational capability for the aviation industry, reshaping customer experience, workforce productivity and operational decision-making. Our partnership with Sarvam gives IndiGo access to cutting-edge AI capabilities, built in India, and tailored to the needs of the market,” said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo.

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Sarvam builds across training and inference infrastructure, frontier models and enterprise AI products. Its technology spans text, speech, vision and documents, and is designed for secure deployment across complex, high-volume environments.

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“Aviation is a powerful setting for enterprise AI because it combines millions of customer interactions with complex, time-sensitive operations. IndiGo brings the domain depth and scale needed to identify where AI can create real value. Together, we can develop systems that are useful in production and build a stronger template for enterprise AI in India,” said Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder, Sarvam.

In 2024, IndiGo Ventures received SEBI approval to establish an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with a corpus of Rs 600 crore. The fund is committed to fostering innovation not just through capital, but also by leveraging IndiGo’s deep technical expertise and extensive network.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Aug 28, 2026 5:11 PM IST
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