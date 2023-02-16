Indore-based IT company wants employees to have work-life balance, locks system after shift hours

Have you ever imagined a company that is against overworking? Those who have a 9:00AM to 5:00PM job and have no relation to work once their shift gets over won't likely have such a desire. But, people who have work beyond their official working hours might be a little surprised to know an Indore-based IT company is completely against its employees working beyond official shift timings.

A company called SoftGrid Computers in Madhya Pradesh supports healthy work-life balance and forces employees to go home once their shift is over. In a LinkedIn post, the company's HR revealed that the official system sends a reminder to employees, informing them about this policy and alerting them that their computer will get shut down after 10 minutes if they don't go home or stop working.

"This is not a promotional and imaginary post. This is the reality of our office, SoftGrid Computers. My employer supports #WorkLifeBalance. They put this special Reminder, which locks my desktop after business hours and issues a warning," the employee said. HR also revealed that the company also restricts official calls or emails outside business hours. This post has gone viral on LinkedIn.

The HR explicitly mentioned that this is not a promotion and that people who would want to have a healthy work-life balance can join this IT company. Following this, the comment section got filled with diverse views and opinions. While many people came out in support, some also expressed that this would be a bad idea because this would put a lot of pressure on employees to finish before the desktop or laptop gets locked. Some also asserted that this policy of healthy work-life balance would only work in fields that don't deal with anything technical.

"I would be so happy working here… More efficient and productive… This is better than attending 95 percent of unscheduled meetings after 7:00PM. No room for like at all," a LinkedIn user commented.

One of the LinkedIn users in the comment section also asserted that "it will be a source of joy for some, especially the lower level employees, but a source of immense pressure for others (mostly mid-level and senior level roles). I can imagine after a bunch of meetings I have to attend, then I can't finish up important stuff because my laptop will shut down… It's too much pressure."

As a lot of people have criticized this policy, some were also in support. One of the users also tried to explain why this IT company is supporting such a work-life balance.

"What it means is get 8 hours of work done for 8-hour pay and not 8-hour pay for 4 hrs of work stretching it to 8 hours. It is purely a business decision where overhead costs are reduced to create more efficiency between employees being productive and systems cost reduction. This is why they didn't restrict access to you server and network and instead chose to shutdown the system," the user said.