Infinix Concept Phone 2021 with 160W charging, colour changing panel is straight out of fairytale

Infinix has announced its Concept Phone 2021, and it is nothing like you had seen before. The smartphone features a never-seen-before design with a large camera sensor. The Concept Phone 2021 comes with the first dual colour-changing back cover and 160W fast charging technology, enhanced with 50W wireless charging. It also comes with various layers of protection and new temperature control capabilities.

Talking about the Concept Phone 2021, Jessy Zhang, Senior R&D Manager of Infinix Mobility, said, "While many emerging features in the market today are expensive and unobtainable for the everyday consumer, Infinix is committed to offering consumers innovation at an attainable price. "Creating valuable technology is the driving force behind the Concept Phone 2021. With Infinix being one of the most popular smart device providers among young people in emerging markets, our smartphones redefine productivity and efficiency and are a gateway to the future of digital life. Infinix will continue to develop and refine the technology showcased in the Concept Phone, so it can be implemented in future Infinix devices."

One of the key takeaways of the Concept Phone is its ultra-fast charging tech. The company has integrated Ultra Flash Charge (UFC) technology, Innovative Super Charge Pump, 60 security protection mechanisms and an 8C battery cell to achieve 160W fast charging and 50W of wireless charging. Because of the innovative battery technologies, the company claims that the 4000mAh battery gets fully charged in 10 minutes.

"Using 20 temperature sensors and intelligent control algorithms, The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 cleverly monitors the temperature while charging and adjusts the charging power to keep the smartphone under 40 C/104 F. Infinix also collaborated with the world's leading battery manufacturers to develop a new 8C battery cell that reduces more than 18 percent of internal resistance in comparison with a 6C battery and produces less heat," the company said in a statement.

As far as the other specs are concerned, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 3D glass covering. The smartphone is powered by 64-bit octa-core processor with two performance core ARM Cortex-A76 and six power-efficient core Cortex-A55 CPUs clocked at 2.05GHz and 2GHz respectively coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11.

In the camera department, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 is equipped with an AI-powered triple-lens module which consists of a 64MP main lens, 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens with 60x digital zoom. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel for selfies.