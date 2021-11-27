Infinix expected to launch Note 11S, Zero 5G in India soon

Infinix is all set to introduce two new smartphones in the Indian market soon. The Hong Kong-based smartphone company has announced the launch of the Infinix Note 11S and it is also speculated to launch its first 5G smartphone—the Zero 5G. The Infinix Note 11S was earlier made official in Thailand. Note 11S is also powered by the Mediatek Helio G96 SoC, the same processor that powers the Note 11 series.

Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor teased the launch of Note 11S on Twitter. He wrote The world is a battlefield, it's time to #ChooseYourWeapon & own the game! For all the gamers in the house, get ready because there's something special coming soon." He also provided a glimpse of the Note 11S on Twitter.

Apart from the Note 11S, Infinix is also speculated to launch the Infinix Zero 5G in India soon. A noted tipster who goes by the name Tech Arena24 on YouTube has spotted the smartphone with model number X6815 and it will be called Infinix Zero 5G. The smartphone is expected to feature a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

Infinix Note11S: Price and availability

Infinix Note 11S was launched in Thailand for THB 6,999 (Roughly Rs 15,700) for the single 8GB/128GB model. The smartphone is offered in colours including Haze Green, Mithril Gray, and Symphony Cyan colour options.

Infinix Note 11S: Specifications

Infinix Note 11S comes with a massive 6.95-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone has been powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and comes with a storage of 128GB. The Note 11S runs on Android 11 with the proprietary XOS 10 skin on top.

The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The display has a punch-hole cutout on the front, which houses a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

For connectivity, the Infinix Note 11S comes with 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.The Infinix Note 11S houses a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.