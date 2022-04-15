Infinix Hot 11 2022 with UniSoc T610 processor costs less than Rs 10,000 in India: Check out price, specifications

Infinix has unveiled yet another budget smartphone in India. The company has launched the successor to the Infinix Hot 11— the Infinix Hot 11 2022. The smartphone caters to the budget buyers and comes with features including a huge 6.7-inch display, 5000mAh battery along with 10W Type C Charge support, Unisoc T610 Processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. Along with that, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 features a 13-megapixel primary sensor.

Talking about the new smartphone, Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said, "At Infinix, we aim to bring great smartphone experiences to our consumers, across price points. The HOT Series, as the name suggests has been the flag-bearer in the budget category and has played a pivotal role in building Infinix. The HOT 11 Series has received immense love from consumers and we are excited to bring the latest edition, HOT 11 2022. It is an ideal device for the masses who now rely on their smartphones to consume massive amounts of content. Considering that mobile phones have become extremely personal, this device offers a big screen with FHD+ resolution for the consumers to enjoy their content on a new generation screen. We are confident that this device will live up to their expectations in such a competitive price point."

Infinix Hot 11 2022: Price and availability

Infinix Hot 11 2022 has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 8999 for the single 4GB and 64GB variant. The smartphone is offered in colours including Polar Black, Sunset Gold and Aurora Green. Infinix Hot 11 will go on sale from April 22, on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 11 2022: Specifications

Infinix Hot 11 2022 features a 6.7-inch colour-accurate display with FHD+ resolution. This is the first phone in sub-10,000 price segment to come with a punch-hole display, something which is limited to only the mid-range and premium smartphones. Infinix Hot 11 is powered by UniSocT610 processor with a CPU clock speed of up-to 1.82 GHz speed and a highly efficient 12nm production process. The processor is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 11.

In terms of camera, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 features a 13-megapixel rear camera with a 2-megapixel camera. On the front there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 houses a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.