Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S design and specs spotted on Google Play Console listing ahead of launch

Infinix might soon launch two new smartphones in India. Called Infinix Hot 11 and Infinix Hot 11S, the new phones have been spotted in a Google Play Console listing with a hint at some of the specifications of the devices.

There has not been an official announcement on the launch date of the new Infinix phones as of now. However, the company earlier confirmed the Infinix Hot 11S to be in the pipeline and that the device will ship with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC in two variants. The new Google Play Console listing comes as an extension to that update, and we now expect the devices to mark their debut in the country by next month.

As spotted by 91Mobiles, a listing on Google Play Console shows us a glimpse at how the two Infinix devices have shaped up. In addition, it reveals some of the key specifications of the smartphones. Here is what we can figure out from the listing as of now.

Google Play Console listing shows two Infinix models - Infinix X662 and Infinix X6812. The model numbers indicate the Infinix Hot 11 and Hot 11S respectively. As can be seen in the accompanying images of the devices, the first one will come with a waterdrop selfie display while the latter will sport a punch-hole selfie shooter at the front.

As for the specifications, the Infinix Hot 11 will come with a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and feature an FHD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution and 480ppi pixel density. It will come with 4GB RAM and run Android 11 OS out of the box.

The Hot 11S, on the other hand, will ship with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, as has been confirmed by the company. The listing on Google Play Console, however, shows the device to have a similar processor as the Hot 11. Other specifications include an ARM Mali G52 GPU and a 2460 x 1080 pixels resolution for its display. The device will come with 4GB RAM and will run Android 11 out of the box. As was indicated by Infinix earlier, the Hot 11S will also ship in a 6GB RAM option with 128GB internal storage.

More information and the launch date for the smartphones are yet awaited. We will share them as soon as there is an update on the same, so stay tuned to this space for more.