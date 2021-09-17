Infinix Hot 11S India launch today: Expected, price and everything else you need to know

Infinix is all set to launch Infinix Hot 11S in India today. The Hong Kong-based smartphone maker will unveil the successor to the Hot 10S, which was launched a month ago in India. The Infinix Hot11s is expected to arrive in two RAM variants and will be powered by the Mediatek Helio G88, this is the same processor that powers the Redmi 10 Prime. Infinix has so far launched smartphones in the budget segment, we can expect the same about the Infinix Hot 11S.

Another area where the Infinix Hot 11S have identical specs is the camera. The Infinix smartphone is also expected to come with a 50MP triple camera with QUAD LED flash, the Redmi 10 Prime also includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor. In the picture shared by Infinix, we can see the Hot 11S with a massive camera sensor on the rear along with four other sensors.

As far as the pricing of the device is concerned, the Infinix Hot 11S is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.

Infinix Hot 11S: Specifications

Infinix Hot 11S is expected to feature a new wave design, but the exact display size of the device has not been revealed. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek G88 Soc, the processor that runs the show in Redmi 10 Prime as well. The RAM details of the Infinix Hot 11S is not known yet, but it is expected that the smartphone will come in two different RAM configurations. Infinix Hot 11S will run on Android 11 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the Infinix Hot 11S is expected to come with a 50MP triple camera with QUAD LED flash. The details of the front camera have not been revealed yet.

The smartphone is expected to house a 6000mAh battery under the hood with support for 18W via USB Type-C.

On another note, Infinix has partnered with Royal Observatory Greenwich in London to bring astrophotography to its smartphones. Talking about the same, Skye Chen, Head of Infinix Global Public Relations said, "Infinix is proud to be on the list of donors to the Greenwich Observatory as a supporter of astronomy. As a supporter of astronomy, Infinix has kept a true to heart brand spirit of empowering today's youth in the emerging markets to explore themselves, that has deeply resonated with space exploration and Greenwich's philosophy in exploring astronomy.