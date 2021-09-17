Infinix Hot 11S, Infinix Hot 11 launched in India, price starts at Rs 8999

Infinix has made the Hot 11 series official in India today. The smartphone maker has launched the Hot 11, Hot 11S in India. Both smartphones have been launched in the entry-level budget category. The Infinix Hot 11S comes with a Meditek Helio G88 processor which has scored 238000 on the AnTuTu test. Interestingly, MediTek Helio G88 is the same processor that powers the Redmi 10 Prime. Infinix Hot 11s also boasts of an impressive display that comes with a high refresh rate of 90Hz.

Talking about the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO — Infinix India, said, "Our aim is to bring great smartphone experiences to as many fans as possible, at accessible price points. The HOT Series has played a key role in helping us achieve this, empowering users to upgrade to a powerful & affordable smartphone experience. It has been very well-received by the consumers because every time we introduce new devices, we optimize them by introducing FIST (First in Segment Technology) features that are not been offered by any other brand. Continuing Infinix's philosophy of making innovations accessible to all, we are delighted to launch the Infinix HOT 11 Series- HOT 11S & HOT 11 in India. Keeping true to our goal, the HOT 11S will be taking the HOT Series to the next level by offering its fans the best in class technology with the powerful Helio G88 processor, thereby making it a perfect package for gaming, content creation and more."

Infinix Hot 11S and Hot 11: Price and availability

Infinix Hot 11S has been launched at Rs 10,999 for the single 4GB+64GB variant. The smartphone has been offered in three colours Green Wave, Polar Black, and 7 Degree Purple. It goes on sale via Flipkart starting September 21.The Hot 11, on the other hand, has been priced at Rs 8999. The smartphone will also be available on Flipkart. It is also offered in different colour options including 7 Degree Purple, Silver Wave, Emerald Green and Polar Black.

Infinix Hot 11S and Hot 11: Specifications

The Infinix Hot 11S features a 6.78-inch display with FHD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The screen has very thin bezels around the corner. The Hot 11 on the other comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. It also comes with a brightness of 500 NITS, minimum bezels on the screen with 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a 1500:1 contrast ratio.

Infinix Hot 11S is powered by a Helio G88 (12nm) Octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Hot 11, on the other hand, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and 4GB of RAM.

In terms of camera, the Infinix Hot 11S features a triple camera set-up at the rear which consists of a 50MP primary sensor, coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Hot 11 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which consists of a 13MP primary camera sensor and an AI lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

Infinix Hot 11S houses a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Hot 11 packs a 5200 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.