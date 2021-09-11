Infinix Hot 11S specifications leaked ahead of September 17 launch

Infinix is all set to launch yet another smartphone in India. The company is scheduled to launch the Hot 11S in India on September 17. Ahead of the launch, some of the key specifications of the Infinix Hot 11S has been leaked online. The upcoming Infinix smartphone is the successor to the Hot 10S, which was launched a couple of months ago. The Hot 11S will use the same chipset which has been used in the Redmi 10 Prime as well. The smartphone will most likely be launched in the mid-range segment.

The latest leak about the Infinix Hot 11S reveals that the smartphone will feature a huge 6.82 FHD display. It will be powered by a MediaTek G88 processor but the RAM details were not available. This will be the second phone in India to come with a G88 processor, the first phone to use this chipset is the Redmi 10 Prime, which was also unveiled a couple of days ago.

In terms of the camera, the latest leak reveals that the Infinix Hot 11S will feature a triple camera setup on the rear which would include a 50 MP Triple camera. The company claims that the smartphone will have the widest aperture camera in the segment. The Infinix Hot 11S is expected to house a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology.

These were some of the key details of the device. The complete specifications will be out only the smartphone is out in the market. Infinix has always kept the price of its smartphones lower than the other OEMs despite offering similar and sometimes even better features. The Infinix Hot 11S is also expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India. It's immediate competition Redmi 10 Prime is also priced under Rs 15,000 so we can expect the pricing of the Infinix Hot 11S to be on similar lines.

Apart from that, Infinix has partnered with Royal Observatory Greenwich in London to bring astrophotography to its smartphones. Talking about the same, Skye Chen, Head of Infinix Global Public Relations said, "Infinix is proud to be on the list of donors to the Greenwich Observatory as a supporter of astronomy. As a supporter of astronomy, Infinix has kept a true to heart brand spirit of empowering today's youth in the emerging markets to explore themselves, which has deeply resonated with space exploration and Greenwich's philosophy in exploring astronomy."