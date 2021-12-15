Infinix InBook X1 first sale today: Price, specifications and everything else you need to know

Infinix forayed into the laptop market with the InBook X1 series. Under the InBook X1 series, the smartphone company had launched two laptops- the Infinix InBook X1, InBook X1 Pro in three processor variants. Infinix InBook X1 will go on its first-ever sale since it was announced, exclusively on Flipkart. The Infinix InBook X1 is a perfect combination of light-weight, strong battery power and superior performance for young working professionals and students

The Infinix InBook X1 has been launched at Rs 35,999 for the Core i3 processor variant, the Core i5 variant is priced at Rs 45,999 and the Core i7 costs Rs 55,999. The laptops are offered in three attractive colours including Red, Blue and slate grey. The Infinix InBook X1 will be exclusively available on Flipkart for purchase starting today.

Infinix Inbook X1, Inbook X1 Pro: Specifications

The Infinix InBook X1, Infinix InBook X1 Pro come with 14-inch displays with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 16:9, brightness of 300 nits.

Infinix InBook X1 features an all-metal body with an aluminium grade finish. However, the metal body doesn't make it too heavy, the laptop weighs only 1.48 kgs and are 16.3mm slim.

The Infinix InBook is powered by the latest Intel Core processor and comes in three variants including the Core i3, Core i5 and the Core i7. The Infinix INBook i7 processor variant is powered by an Intel Ice Lake Core i7 chipset that promises top-speed performance. The i3 and i5 variants come with an Intel UHD Graphics unit, whereas i7 comes with an advanced, integrated Iris Plus up to 64EU graphics unit. Both i3 and i5 come in dual-channel memory with 8 GB DDR4X RAM, whereas i7 comes with 16 GB DDR4X RAM.

The Infinix InBook X1, Infinix X1 Pro house a 55Wh high-capacity battery, which provides 13-hours of video playback. . The battery is supported by a 65W fast Type-C charger that can charge the laptop up to 70 percent in 55 minutes.

Talking about the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, said, "The pandemic has made laptops indispensable for everyone, especially students, working professionals, and young entrepreneurs. They need a laptop to complement their fast-paced and highly 'mobile' lifestyle. With our new Infinix INBook, our effort is to provide our customers with a product that not only caters to their multifunctionality needs but also ensures supreme visual and processing quality - catering to both their personal and professional needs."