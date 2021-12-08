Infinix Inbook X1, Inbook X1 Pro India launch today: Price, specifications

Infinix is all set to unveil a new laptop series in India. The company will unveil the INBook X1 series which includes the Infinix Inbook X1 and the Infinix Inbook X1 Pro. The laptop will be available with core i3, core i5 and core i7 processor. The laptop will feature an all-metal body and have a slim profile.

The Infinix Inbook X1 and Inbookd X1 Pro will run on the latest Windows 11will feature up to 512GB of NVMe storage and up to 16GB of RAM. Along with the laptop, the smartphone company will also launch a new mid-ranger in the market, which could most likely be the Note 11 or the Note 11S. Let us have a look at the details.

Infinix Inbook X1, Inbook X1 Pro: Price and availability

Ahead of the launch, Infinix has revealed the price of the laptops on Flipkart. The listing reveals that the Inbook X1 is priced at Rs 35,999 for the Core i3 processor, the i5 version is priced at Rs 45,999 and the Core i7 costs Rs 55,999. The laptops will be offered in three attractive colours including Red, Blue and slate grey. The Infinix Inbook X1 will feature a lightweight metal body with an aluminium finish.

Infinix Inbook X1, Inbook X1 Pro: Specifications

The Infinix laptops will feature Core i3, Core i5 processors coupled with upto 8GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. There will also be a top trim model which will feature a 10th Gen Intel Core processor coupled with upto 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Inbook X1 will feature a 14-inch display that will support maximum brightness of 300 nits. The Inbook X1 Pro would feature Intel Iris graphics whereas the Inbook X1 would feature Intel UHD graphics. The Inbook series will be the lightest laptop in the market as it would only weigh 1.48kg.

As far as the battery life is concerned, Inbook X1 Pro and Inbook X1 will feature a 55Whr Li-Po battery that would come with 65W USB-PD charging.