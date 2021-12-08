Infinix InBook X1, Infinix InBook X1 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 35,999

Infinix has launched the much-awaited InBook series in India. The smartphone company has forayed into the laptop market in India with the Infinix InBook X1 and the Infinix InBook X1 Pro. The laptop comes in three processor variants including the Core i3 (8GB + 256GB), i5 (8GB+ 512GB), i7 (16GB+512GB). The laptops run on the latest Windows 11. The Infinix InBook X1 and the Infinix InBook X1 Pro are believed to be extremely lightweight and come in compact form factor.

Talking about the new launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India, said, "At Infinix, it is our constant endeavor to have our fingers on the pulse of consumers' needs. As consumers continue to stay indoors and get accustomed to their work-from-home lifestyles, their needs when it comes to high-end value electronics have taken centre focus. The pandemic has made laptops indispensable for everyone, especially students, working professionals, and young entrepreneurs. They need a laptop to complement their fast-paced and highly 'mobile' lifestyle. With our new Infinix INBook, our effort is to provide our customers with a product that not only caters to their multifunctionality needs but also ensures supreme visual and processing quality - catering to both their personal and professional needs.

Infinix Inbook X1, Inbook X1 Pro: Price and availability

The Infinix InBook X1 has been launched at Rs 35,999 for the Core i3 processor variant, the Core i5 variant is priced at Rs 45,999 and the Core i7 costs Rs 55,999. The laptops are offered in three attractive colours including Red, Blue and slate grey. The Infinix Inbook X1, X1 Pro will feature a lightweight metal body with an aluminium finish. The Infinix X1 and InBook X1 Pro will go on sale on Flipkart on December



Infinix Inbook X1, Inbook X1 Pro: Specifications

The Infinix laptops will come in three different processors including Core i3, Core i5 coupled with upto 8GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. There will also be a top trim model which will feature a 10th Gen Intel Core processor coupled with upto 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Inbook X1 will feature a 14-inch display that will support maximum brightness of 300 nits. The Inbook X1 Pro would feature Intel Iris graphics whereas the Inbook X1 would feature Intel UHD graphics. The Inbook series will be the lightest laptop in the market as it would only weigh 1.48kg.

As far as the battery life is concerned, Inbook X1 Pro and Inbook X1 will come with a 55Whr Li-Po battery that would come with 65W USB-PD charging.