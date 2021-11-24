Infinix Inbook X1 laptop launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and all that we know so far

Following the footsteps of Xiaomi and Realme, smartphone maker Infinix is preparing to launch its first laptop in India. While the launch date is still unknown, the brand has begun teasing the laptop on its social media handles. In fact, the laptop has been listed on Flipkart, revealing the design and a few other details.

The Infinix Inbook X1 is touted to be the thinnest and the lightest laptop in its segment. The laptop measures 1.48 kilograms and is 16.3mm sleek. It will be offered in Aurora Green, Noble Red, and Starfall Grey colours. The laptop appears in a sleek looking body with thin bezels around the display. It has multiple ports, including an HDMI port, three USB ports, two Type-C ports and two 3.5mm headphone jacks.

Infinix says that this laptop is built out of Aircraft Grade Aluminium. The Infinix Inbook X1 is powered by a 55Wh battery that offers 13 hours of video playback. It is said to be running Windows 11 out of the box. While that was a brief introduction to the Infinix Book X1, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Infinix Book X1: Specs and features

--According to this, the laptop has an aircraft-grade aluminium finish. The top panel of Infinix Book X1 gets a dual-tone finish. There's a display with minimal bezels on three sides and a slightly thicker bottom bezel on the front. The top bezel houses the web camera, while the bottom bezel has an Infinix logo.

--The Infinix Box X1 will be powered by a 55Wh battery with a claimed video playback time of 13 hrs.

Infinix Inbook X1 series teased on Flipkart

--Infinix debuted in the laptop market with the Inbook X1 Pro. So let's run through the specs of this laptop—the Inbook X1 Pro sports a 14-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a brightness of 300 nits. Infinix offers this laptop in three processor models - the base model gets a 10th gen Core i3 chipset, the mid-model comes with a 10th gen Core i5 SoC while the top-end variant gets a 10th gen Core i7 CPU.

--The Infinix Inbook X1 Pro comes in 8GB and 16GB RAM variants, which are paired with 256GB and 512GB SSD storage. It is equipped with a 55Wh battery and a 720p webcam.

Infinix Inbook X1 launch date and India price

The Infinix Inbook X1 has been confirmed to arrive in India soon. It will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. We are hoping to learn about the launch date soon.

At current, there's no information about the Indian price of the device. However, we do know that Infinix Inbook X1 was launched in the Philippines at a starting price of P24,990 (roughly Rs 37,000). This was for the Core i3 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Keeping that in mind, we expect the laptop to launch at under Rs 40,000 in India.