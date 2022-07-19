Infinix Inbook X1 Neo with Intel Celeron Quad Core processor launched under Rs 25,000 in India

Infinix has introduced a budget laptop aimed at students. Expanding its Inbook X1 series has introduced the InBook X1 Neo which comes with an affordable price tag of Rs 25,000. The laptop promises a powerful experience along with fast charging support for unlimited multimedia learning. Weighing just 1.24KG with 14.8mm thickness, the laptop is powered by Intel Celeron Quad Core N5100 processor and comes in 8GB + 256GB variant.

Talking about the new launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India, said, " With the INBook X1 Neo, we have followed the exact core positioning and designed the device to be powerful enough to handle essential apps and tasks required by students. The Inbook X1 Neo is powered by the Intel Celeron processor to ensure a powerful performance and comes with a beautiful aluminium alloy based metal body in two vibrant colors- cosmic Blue and Starfall Grey.



Infinix Inbook X1 Neo: Price and availability

INBook X1 Neo at a price of Rs 24990. The laptop is expected to go on sale on 21 July on Flipkart. Bank offers on Citi, RBL, Kotak and Axis bank.

Infinix Inbook X1 Neo: Specifications

