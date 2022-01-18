Infinix InBook X2 series with 10th Gen Intel Core processors launched

After a successful launch of the InBook X1 series, smartphone maker Infinix has now launched a new laptop series. The company has now made the Infinix InBook X2 official. The Infinix InBook X2 has now been launched in three variants, including the Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 variants. The laptops are based on the 10th gen intel core processors. The Infinix InBook X2 comes in a 512Gb storage variant along with a 50W battery that lasts for more than a day.

The Infinix InBook X2, just like the X1 series, runs on Windows 11 out of the box. Infinix has currently announced the InBook X2 for the global market and it is unclear whether the company will make the new series official in India or not. Notably, Infinix launched the InBook X1 in India a couple of days ago. So let us take a look at the specifications and the expected price of the laptop in India.

Infinix InBook X2 series: Price and availability

The Infinix InBook X2 series is priced at $399 (roughly Rs 29,700) for the base Intel Core i3 variant. The Core i5 and i7 CPUs are priced at $549 (approx Rs 40,900) and$649 (approx Rs 48,300) in Indonesia, Thailand, Egypt, and other countries. The laptops will be available for purchase from January 22. The company is yet to reveal whether the laptop will be launched in India or not.

Infinix InBook X2 series: Specifications

Infinix InBook X2 features a 14-inch PS display with full HD and a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 300 nits of brightness. The laptop has been launched in three different configurations, including Core i3-1005G1, Core i5-1035G1, and Core i7-1065G7. The CPU is paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

For connectivity, the InBook X2 includes an SD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, a single HDMI 1.4 port, two USB 3.0 ports, and two USB-C ports. The Infinix InBook X2 is equipped with stereo speakers with DTS sound technology. Infinix InBook X2 houses a 50Wh battery. The company claims that the laptop can function for more than a day on a single charge. The laptop is extremely lightweight as it measures 323.3x211.1x14.8mm and weighs 1.24 kilograms.