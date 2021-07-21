Infinix launches 3GB variant of HOT 10 Play, price starts at Rs 7999

Infinix has launched a new variant of the previously launched Hot 10 Play. The company has now launched a cheaper 3GB+ 32GB variant of the Hot 10 Play. The smartphone with the 4GB variant was launched in India in April. The Hot 10 Play comes with a bigger display, mammoth battery, a decent processor and dual camera setup on the rear. The smartphone is a watered-down version of the Hot 10, which was unveiled in India in 2020.

Talking about the new smartphone, Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor had said, "After receiving a promising response for our previous devices like HOT 8, HOT9 and HOT 9 Pro, we introduced HOT 10 with a powerful chipset for gaming enthusiasts and a revolutionary upgrade from XOS 6.0 to XOS 7 skin making the UI of the phone intuitive and robust."HOT 10 Play is a perfect blend of style, performance and experience at a value-driven price and we are certain that the young smartphone users, as well as the masses, are going to enjoy an uninterrupted and immersive screen time experience with it."

Infinix Hot 10 Play: Price and availability

Infinix Hot 10 Play 3GB variant has been launched in India for Rs 7999. It comes with 32GB storage variant. The Infinix Hot 10 Play 4GB+ 64GB variant is available for Rs 8999. The smartphone is available in three appealing colours 7 degree Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black. The Infinix Hot Play 3GB will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 10 Play: Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 Play comes with a huge 6.82-inch HD+ drop notch display and a 90.66 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The screen also comes with a narrow bezel and aspect ratio of 20.5:9 which makes it an excellent device for enjoying TV shows, movies, music videos, or any kind of entertainment seamlessly. The smartphone is powered by a Helio G35 Octa-Core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

In terms of the camera, the Infinix Hot10 Play comes equipped with a 13MP AI dual Rear camera and on the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Hot 10 Play houses a 6000mAh battery. Despite having a big battery, the smartphone has a slim profile which makes the one-hand operation pretty simple.