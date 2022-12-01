Infinix launches cheapest phone with 5G support in India, price set below Rs 12,000

Popular smartphone brand Infinix has launched two new affordable smartphones in the market. Expanding its Hot series, Infinix has made the Hot 20 series official with new phones such as the Hot 20 Play, Hot 20 5G. The smartphones come with affordable price tags. In fact, the Hot 20 5G is the first phone in the segment to come with 5G support. The new Hot 20 series brings a lot of newness to the platter. The new series features LED flash-equipped selfie cameras, a larger battery capacity compatible with 18W Type C quick charging, dual LED flash in the primary camera of HOT 20 5G, and a quad-LED flash in the primary camera of HOT 20 Play.



Talking about the new launches, Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said, "Infinix has always believed in elevating its products through meaningful disruptions. Our feature loaded HOT series has significantly influenced the Indian market with its many FIST (First In Segment Technology) features like superior display, high-end performance and battery at consumer-friendly price points.

With HOT 20 Play and HOT 20 5G, we have continued Infinix's tradition of democratising technology through game-changing innovations, aiming to create strong connect with our customers."

Infinix Hot 20 Play, Hot 20 5G: Price and availability

Infinix Hot 20 Play and HOT 20 5G will be available at Rs 8999 and Rs 11999. Both smartphones are available with up to 7GB RAM (4GB RAM with 3GB of expandable memory) and 64GB storage.The HOT 20 Play comes in three exciting colour including the Luna Blue, Aurora Green and Racing Black whereas the HOT 20 5G will be available in Space Blue, Blaster Green and Racing Black. The smartphones are available

Infinix Hot 20 Play, Hot 20 5G: Specifications

The Infinix Hot 20 Play features a 6.82-inch HD+ Punch Hole Fluid Gaming display with a 90 Hz Refresh Rate & 120 Hz Touch Sampling Rate. The Hot 20 5G on the other hand HOT 20 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ HyperVision Gaming Display with a first-in-segment 120Hz ultra-high refresh rate and 180 Hz Touch sampling rate.

The Hot 20 Play is powered by Octa Core G37 gaming Processor and the Hot 20 5G is powered by a 6nm Dimensity 810 processor



