Infinix launches its first premium Android TV with 55-inch QLED display, price starts at Rs 24,990

After launching the budget TVs, smartphone brand Infinix has now forayed into the premium Android TV segment. Expanding its new line-up of televisions, Infinix has unveiled the Zero series with different display sizes including 50-inch and 55-inch QLED TV. The Smart TV is equipped with breakthrough Quantum DOT technology.

Talking about the premium TV series, Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India, "Having a history of introducing new technologies in the market, we believe that our newest 55-inch QLED 4K TV which is equipped with our flagship Quantum DOT technology will be a game-changer in the future of technology.

"With the 55-inch model, we will be a formidable competitor in the premium QLED Smart TV segment. The Infinix ZERO Series is a certified Google TV with a perfect blend of bright & smooth display, safe viewing experience, enhanced sound quality, and a powerful processor.Being a customer-centric brand, we endeavour to offer the latest in consumer technology, and the launch of Infinix's ZERO QLED TV series will play a key role in fulfilling the evolving entertainment requirements of millions of our customers."

Zero 55-inch QLED TV: Price and availability

The Zero 55-inch QLED 4K TV under the ZERO series equipped with breakthrough Quantum DOT technology at only INR 34990. Infinix is also introducing a 50-inch 4K TV under its existing X3 series promising the safest viewing experience with Dolby audio at just INR 24990. Both the Android TV will go on sale from September 24.

Zero 55-inch QLED TV: Specifications

The ZERO 55-inch QLED 4K TV sports a premium design with Infinix's flagship Quantum DOT technology with ultra-precise 4K details. It is complemented by Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ support, and 60 FPS MEMC to boost the frame rate of your favourite TV shows, sports matches, and movies, making them look smoother.

The technology uses nano crystals ranging between two and 10 nanometres (one billionth of a meter) and each dot emits a different colour depending on size, allowing viewers to experience a delight of colours. The 3 Side bezel-less Minimalistic display offers up to 400 NITS of peak brightness, 85% NTSC and 122% sRGB color gamut. The TV features a 3-side bazel-less premium design given to its 1.6mm frameless design that comes along with an X-Blade metal stand to add sophistication and elegance to any interior space.