Infinix Note 11, Note 11 Pro with MediaTek G96 launched: Price, specifications and more

Infinix has been on a launching spree. The smartphone has now launched the Note 11 series globally. Infinix has unveiled two smartphones under Note 11 Series which includes the Note 11 and Note 11 Pro. The smartphones feature gigantic displays and are powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Note 11 series come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperCharge fast charging.

Infinix had previously launched the Hot 11 series in India. The company had launched Hot 11, Hot 11S in India in the budget category. The Infinix Hot 11S comes with a Meditek Helio G88 processor which has scored 238000 on the AnTuTu test. Interestingly, MediTek Helio G88 is the same processor that powers the Redmi 10 Prime. Infinix Hot 11s also boasts of an impressive display that comes with a high refresh rate of 90Hz.

Coming back to the Infinix Note 11 and the Note 11 Pro, the prices of the devices have not been revealed yet. Infinix has said that the smartphones are "tailored to specific market needs" but has not divulged any details about the price of the smartphones. The Note 11 is offered in Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black colour options whereas the Note 11 Pro is in Haze Green, Mist Blue, and Mithril Gray colour options. Infinix has not announced whether smartphones will be launched in India or not. The company is yet to reveal the sale date of the device.

Infinix Note 11, Note 11 Pro: Specifications

The Infinix Note 11 features a 6.95-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD with a resolution of 1,080x2,460 pixels with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expandable using a microSD card. The Infinix Note 11 Pro comes with a RAM expansion feature that allows users to expand the RAM to 11GB.

In terms of the camera, the Note 11 features a triple-camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with a 30x optical zoom, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery and comes with support for 30W fast charging.