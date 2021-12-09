Infinix Note 11, Note 11S: Specs, features, launch date, India price, and all that we know so far

Infinix is all set to launch its Note 11 series on December 13 in the country. The lineup will bring two new devices - Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S. Both these smartphones have been launched globally, so the details are already available. The Infinix Note 11 and the Infinix Note 11S are equipped with MediaTek chipset, but the Note 11S gets a slightly powerful Helio G96 chipset.

The two smartphones have nearly identical camera setups minus the macro lens on the Note 11. Moreover, these are powered by 5000mAh batteries with 33W charging support. In Thailand, the Infinix Note 11S is available for THB 6,999 (Rs 15,600). So it's likely that these devices will be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.

Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11S: Specs and features

Infinix is preparing to introduce its budget Note 11 lineup in India. The Hong Kong-based manufacturer told Gadgets 360 that Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S would launch in India on December 13. The Infinix Note 11 is confirmed to launch Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black colours, while the Infinix Note 11S will go on sale in Haze Green, Mithril Grey, and Symphony Cyan shades.

Infinix has begun teasing the Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S on its Indian social media handles. Infinix revealed its Note 11 series would be exclusively sold via Flipkart in a fresh tweet. A dedicated microsite has been made live by Flipkart ahead of the December 13 launch. The page showcases the design of these devices along with a few key specs.

As per the listing, Infinix Note 11 will be 7.9mm thick. It will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a brightness of 750 Nits. The smartphone will be equipped with an Helio G88 chipset. Along with that, Infinix Note 11 will have 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and support for 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 11 series to be sold via Flipkart

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 11S will sport a 6.95-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Helio G96 chipset will power the smartphone. It will get a Linear motor for haptic feedback.

The Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S are available globally. So we are aware of the complete specs of both these devices.

The Infinix Note 11 sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Helio G88 chipset clocked at 2GHz, which is further paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Infinix Note 11 has a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth lens and a QVGA sensor. While at the front, it has a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The Infinix Note 11 gets a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

As far as the Note 11S is concerned, it sports a 6.95-inch panel with a resolution of 1080x2460 pixels. It is an IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Helio G96 chipset clocked at 2.05GHz. Infinix offers the Note 11S with up to 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage model.

--The Infinix Note 11S sports a triple rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two other 2-megapixel lenses. Whereas on the front, it has a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. Video recording on this device is capped at 2K at 30 FPS.

--Infinix has used a 5000mAh battery on this phone, which supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone stacks a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. It also carries a DTS powered stereo speaker system.

Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11S: Launch and India price

The Infinix Note 11 series has been confirmed to launch on December 13 in India. While the official prices will be revealed on the launch itself, we expect the Infinix Note 11 and the Infinix Note 11S to be priced under Rs 15,000. To recall, the Infinix Note 11S is priced at THB 6,999 (Rs 15,600) in Thailand.