Infinix Note 11, Note 11S to be launched in India on December 13: Expected price and specifications

Infinix is all set to drop two new smartphones in the Indian market. The Hong Kong-based smartphone company is set to launch the Infinix Note 11 and the Infinix Note 11S on December 13. Infinix took to social media to take a jibe at the newly launched Moto G31 and also confirmed the arrival of the Infinix Note 11.

Infinix wrote, "Baad mein motorona! If you know you know Infinix Note 11 - the sleekest smartphone in the segment with Helio G88, 33W Fast Charge and 6.7 FHD+ AMOLED Display, launching soon this month." Although the company did not reveal the exact launch date, the smartphone is set to arrive on December 13 along with the Infinix Note 11S. It is more than clear now that Infinix will lock horns with the Moto G41 in the Indian market. It has been speculated that the Infnix Note 11 cost as much as the Moto G31. So let us have a look at the specifications of the Infinix Note 11 and the Note 11 S

Infinix Note 11, Not 11S: Expected price and availability

The Infinix Note 11 is speculated to be priced around Rs 13,000 in India for the 4GB variant. As far as the Infinix Note 11S is concerned, nothing has been revealed about its pricing as of now. Infinix is expected to launch both devices in India on December 13 on Flipkart.

Infinix Note 11, Not 11S: Specifications

Infinix Note 11S features a 6.95-inch FHD+ punch-hole display which comes with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The Infinix Note 11S is powered by Helio G96 12nm Octa-Core 64-bit processor with upto 8GB of RAM.The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box with XOS 10 on top.

The Infinix Note 11 on the other hand comes with 6.7 FHD+ AMOLED drop notch display and touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

The Infinix Note 11 features a triple camera setup at the rear which includes 50-megapixel primary camera along with Quad LED. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone houses a battery of 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.