Infinix Note 11 Series WEC 2021 India Group Stage Day 2 Results and Day 3 live stream details out

The World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021 is the biggest Free Fire tournament in the South Asian region which brings together the top teams from India, Pakistan and Nepal. The tournament is currently at group stage and intense action was witnessed in the Indian region. The second day of India Group Stage concluded with top six teams from group one qualifying for the country finals. Here are the overall standings along with the schedule of the third day of India group stage.

TSM FTX displayed an incredible performance on the second day and overtook Total Gaming to take the top spot. They won two matches and created a substantial lead for themselves. The teams that qualified for WEC 2021 India Finals are as follows:

TSM FTX - 171 Points Total Gaming - 146 Points Arrow Esports - 126 Points Black Flag Army - 125 Points Aura Gaming - 103 Points Stone Crushers - 94 Points

Infinix Note 11 Series World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021 India group stage Day 3 livestream details

India Group Stage Day Three will have the second group competing from today. The teams that will be playing today and tomorrow are as follows:

UG EMPIRE ASSASSIN ARMY HELPING GAMER GODLIKE HEADHUNTER BLIND ESPORTS chemin esports TEAM AVATAR07 ORANGUTAN ELITE DESI GAMERS TG TYCOONS THE LOOSERZ

These teams will play a total of twelve matches and at the end of fourth day, the final set of six qualifying teams will be subsequently decided. Free Fire fans can watch the live action by tuning in to the India Today Gaming YouTube channel or Facebook Page. The matches start at 1:00 PM and the livestream schedule is given below.

Group Stage Day Three English Livestream

Group Stage Day Three Hindi Livestream

Infinix Smartphones is the title sponsor for World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021. The technology giant is planning to launch its latest smartphone lineup, the Infinix Note 11 Series including the Note 11 and Note 11S. As per the information available, the Infinix Note 11 Series is scheduled to launch on 13th December in India. The Infinix Note 11 will feature Mediatek Helio G88 SoC with 4GB RAM and a 50-megapixel primary camera. India Today Gaming has also signed Bollywood star, Tiger Shroff, as the brand ambassador of WEC 2021.