Infinix Note 11 Series WEC Award ceremony goes live to celebrate and recognize esports and the winners

Cricket legends Harbhajan Singh and Inzamam Ul Haq along with the Bollywood star, Manisha Koirala came together to award and celebrate the winners of the tri-nation esports tournament, the Infinix Note 11 Series World Esports Cup (WEC). The three-month-long tournament featured top esports and gaming talent from India, Pakistan, and Nepal fighting it out to represent their country on the international level. This edition of WEC carried a total prize purse of Rs. 75 lakhs with the winning team taking home Rs. 35 lakhs.

The competition was extremely fierce between the neighbouring nations, but in the end, it was India that bagged the top 4 positions in the WEC. Nepal managed to claim the 5th position while Pakistan managed the 6th position. While the competition was fierce, the Championship saw a fitting ending with Harbhajan Singh, Inzamam Ul Haq, and Manisha Koirala coming together to draw curtains on the main event.

"While we walked the path to create some amazing IPR properties in Esports with Free Fire Team, our goal at the same time has been to bring Gamers and established Sports athletes on the same platform so that the Indian Esports ecosystem can not only witness revolutionary opportunities but also legends of the game can motivate and inspire the gamers from across the sub-continent. It will also help Esports get its due as a New Age Sport in India and globally. I am really thankful for cricket legends Harbhajan Singh and Inzamam Ul Haq along with Bollywood star Manisha Koirala who came together to celebrate the winners at the virtual award ceremony of WEC", said Mr. Vishwalok Nath, Director, WEC.

" For us, it's a new thing...we used to play for the sake of entertainment. But people are making a career out of it now. There are analysts for them, there are discussions around it and even coaching is provided to make them understand the nuances of the game. Not only the players but many people are now associating with it in order to be something. It is relatively easy for me to understand the demands and effort. I would suggest to these players that if you love esports then put in your hard work and become so strong that no one can beat you." said Harbhajan Singh, former Indian cricketer.

"The best part is everyone can participate in these games...like how for India and Pakistan matches we had the pressure to win, the same pressure was on these (esports) players...the traditional rivalry of India vs Pakistan matches like in cricket, hockey or kabaddi is high so the competition will be high, and it will continue in esports also," stated Inzamam Ul Haq, Pakistani professional cricket coach, and former Pakistan cricketer.

Infinix Note 11 Series WEC Award details

Total Gaming, India's top Free Fire team came out winners to lift their first Tri-Nation Cup title with the winning prize of Rs. 35 lakhs. Coming in second, Chemin Esports took home Rs. 15 lakhs prize money. Team Orangutan Elite and Arrow Esports finished at 3rd and 4th positions taking Rs. 8 lakhs and Rs. 6 lakhs respectively. Nepal's 2B Gamers took home Rs. 4 lakhs for their fifth-place finish. Lastly, Pakistan's Legend Style ES finished in 6th place with Rs. 2 lakhs prize win.

The tournament also awarded Rs. 50,000 to individual players for their outstanding performances. This list of players included Daksh Garg, aka Mafia from team Total Gaming as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award winner, and Ajay Sharma, aka FozyAjay from Total Gaming, as the Best IGL of the Championship. In addition, Team Khelmandap Brotherhood, the winner of the best underdog team award, Indian player Radhe Thakur, the best Clutcher of WEC winner, and the fan-favorite award winner, Total Gaming also received Rs. 50,000.

WEC was presented and sponsored by Infinix Note 11 series Smartphone. The Infinix Note 11 series features a 6.7'' FHD AMOLED display along with the MediaTek Helio G80 Series octa-core CPU and 5000mAh battery. The tournament was played under the aegis of gamer-centric campaign #GameHaiToFameHai with Tiger Shroff as the brand ambassador. This encouraged players to showcase their A-game on the international stage.