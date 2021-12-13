Infinix Note 11 Series World Esports Cup 2021: Desi Gamers top the India Group Stage Day 4 standings

The Infinix Note 11 Series WEC 2021 India Group Stage concluded recently with the top six teams from group two making it out of the group stage. The table toppers, Desi Gamers, were not able to perform well on the second day but did secure the top spot due to their substantial lead from the previous day. Here are the complete standings of the India group stage day four.

World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021 is the biggest Free Fire tournament in the South Asian region as it brings the top teams from India, Pakistan, and Nepal under the same roof. India Today Gaming has also brought Bollywood star, Tiger Shroff, on board as the face of this tournament. The tournament is currently at the group stage with the Indian region moving towards the country finals.

Infinix Note 11 Series World Esports Cup 2021: India Group Stage Day 4 results

Day four of the India group stage was a big disappointment for Desi Gamers as they were unable to find a solid standing at the end of each match. They ended up in the lower half of the result table for most of the scheduled games.

Chemin Esports and TG Tycoons grabbed this opportunity to quickly climb to the top three. The following teams are qualified for the India finals of WEC 2021:

Desi Gamers - 145 Points TG Tycoons - 130 Points Chemin Esports -126 Points Orangutan Elite - 123 Points UG Empire - 121 Points Helping Hand - 107 Points

Six teams from group one will be mixed with these teams as the entire set moves to country finals. This event will be hosted after the group stage for each region is concluded. WEC 2021 Pakistan group stage starts on 13th December.

India Today Gaming has signed Infinix Smartphones as the title sponsor of WEC 2021. The smartphone and technology giant is all-in for supporting the Indian esports industry. Along with the support, the company is also planning to release multiple budget and mid-range smartphones to bring an improved gaming experience to the Indian audience with its upcoming Infinix Note 11 Series. The lineup will include its teased Infinix Note 11 and the Infinix Note 11S.