Infinix Note 11 Series World Esports Cup 2021: India Group Stage Day 3 results, Day 4 Schedule out

India Today Gaming has provided a big opportunity to Free Fire players in India, Pakistan, and Nepal in the form of World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021. The best teams from these regions have gathered in the same arena to fight for a humongous prize pool of 75,00,000. The group stage of the Indian region is coming to its final stages with the last day starting today. Here are the results of the third day along with the schedule of day four.

Desi Gamers asserted complete dominance over other teams in group two. They won half of the scheduled matches and went on to top the leaderboard with a 40 points gap. The detailed result table is given below:

Desi Gamers - 106 Points TG Tycoons - 64 Points Helping Gamer - 63 Points Orangutan Elite - 60 Points UG Empire - 58 Points Godlike - 58 Points Chemin Esports - 54 Points Assassin Army - 32 Points Head Hunter - 31 Points Blind Esports - 25 Points Hyderabad Hydras - 24 Points Team Avatar07 - 12 Points

Top six from this group will advance to the country finals where they will meet the six teams that qualified from group one. A total of four teams will ultimately move on to the WEC 2021 Grand Finals from each region.

Infinix Note 11 Series WEC 2021 India Group Stage Day 4 live stream details

The same teams from the second group will be playing today as well and the final six slots will be filled at the end of day four. The tournament broadcast will start at 1:00 PM IST and readers can watch it by tuning in to the India Today Gaming YouTube channel or Facebook page. The individual stream details are given below:

India Group Stage Day Four English Livestream

India Group Stage Day Four Hindi Livestream

WEC 2021 is sponsored by technology giant Infinix Smartphones. Besides, India Today Gaming has also signed Bollywood star and youth icon, Tiger Shroff as the brand ambassador of this tournament.