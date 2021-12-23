Infinix Note 11 to go on first sale today: Price and specifications

Infinix Note 11 is all set to go on its first sale today. The Hong Kong-based smartphone company had launched the Infinix Note 11 in India a couple of days ago. The smartphone comes with plethora of new features including a stunning design, a powerful processor and a massive battery. The Infinix Note 11 looks like a promising device and the best bit about the smartphone is that it doesn't cost much despite all the features it comes with. Along with the Note 11, Infinix had also unveiled Note 11S in the market.

Talking about the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India, said, "Infinix NOTE series has already set benchmarks when it comes to providing the most powerful gaming experience. With the launch of the NOTE 11 Series, our aim is to offer the best in class products for our users and enhance them by introducing FIST (First in Segment Technology) features. With both smartphones, Infinix is striving to reach out and enhance the gaming experience of the evolving gaming community in India. By developing the NOTE 11 series, we have tried creating the perfect balance of a no-compromise device that is game-ready and competitively priced. The NOTE 11 Series brings the most advanced processor and the latest technology to our users."

Infinix Note 11: Price and availability

Infinix Note 11 was launched in India at a price of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB and 64GB variants. The smartphone has been offered in colours including three colour variants Glacier Green, Celestial Snow, Graphite Black. The Infinix Note 11 will be available for purchase on Flipkart, 12 p onwards, starting today.

Infinix Note 11: Specifications

Infinix Note 11 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. For protection, the screen is covered with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Infinix Note 11 is powered by a powerful Helio G88 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box.

In terms of the camera, the Infinix Note 11 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, with an f/1.6 large aperture, a secondary lens with a 2MP depth sensor to capture perfect wide shots, and an AI lens. On the front, there is a16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with a 33W charging support through a Type C charger.