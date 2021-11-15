Infinix Note 11i with MediaTek Helio G85 processor, triple cameras launched

Infinix Note 11i has been launched in the global market at a budget price point. Top features of the new Infinix phone include a triple rear camera unit highlighted by 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2 megapixel auxiliary support lenses. There is a front 16 megapixel camera sensor is placed inside a punch hole on the display for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone comes with 18W fast charging support. The latest budget handset from Infinix is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The newly launched Infinix Note 11i features a 6.95 inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 1,080 pixels. The display has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and the screen-to-body ratio is 91 percent.

The handset is priced at around $160 (approx Rs 11,900). The budget phone comes in three shades, green, black, and blue.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W charging. It also includes stereo speakers with DTS Audio Processing.

The connectivity aspects on board include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and 4G connectivity. Other highlights of the Infinix Note 11i include the company's proprietary XOS 7.6 UI based on Android 11, a USB Type-C port, GPS support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Also in related news, the Infinix Hot 11 Play has been launched with a massive 6000 mAh battery and a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop style notch display with a screen resolution of 720x1640 pixels.

The Infinix Hot 11 Play runs on a gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G35 chip, which has budget-conscious gamers in mind. The processor is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card up to 512GB. The Infinix Hot 11 Play is fitted with a dual-camera system in the rear with a 13-megapixel primary camera.