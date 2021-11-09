Infinix Note 11S with 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Infinix has added yet another smartphone to the Not 11 series. After making the Note 11 and Note 11 Pro official, Infinix has now launched the Note 11S. However, the smartphone has not been launched in India. Infinix has made the Note 11S official in Thailand. Note 11S is also powered by the Mediatek Helio G96 SoC, the same processor that powers the Note 11 series.

The other two phones in the Note 11 series including the Note 11 and the 11 Pro feature gigantic displays and are powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Note 11 series come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperCharge fast charging.

Infinix Note11S: Price and availability

Infinix Note 11S has been launched in Thailand for THB 6,999 (Roughly Rs 15,700) for the single 8GB/128GB model. The smartphone is offered in colours including Haze Green, Mithril Gray, and Symphony Cyan colour options. Infinix has not revealed whether the smartphone will be launched in other markets including India or not.

Infinix Note 11S: Specifications

Infinix Note 11S features a massive 6.95-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone has been powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and comes with a storage of 128GB. The Note 11S runs on Android 11 with the proprietary XOS 10 skin on top.

The smartphone camera features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The display has a punch-hole cutout on the front, which houses a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

For connectivity, the Infinix Note 11S comes with 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The Infinix Note 11S houses a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.