Infinix Note 12 5G series to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

Infinix is all set to launch its powerful line-up of smartphones in India today. The smartphone company will unveil the Infinix Note 12 5G series in India. Infinix has already launched a couple of phones under the 12 series but the phones did not support 5G. However, with the latest line-up, Infinix is not only bringing 5G to the platter but also add a phone with 108-megapixel primary camera, powerful processor and more. Interestingly, Infinix has never launched a smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera.

The Infinix Note 12 5G series will feature AMOLED displays and come with a 108-megapixel primary camera. However, despite all the powerful specs, the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Note 12 PRO 5G will be quite affordable. The smartphones will be launched in India today at 12 pm exclusively on Flipkart.

Although the specs of the smartphones are not known yet, reports have claimed that the new Infinix Note 5G series will support 12 5G bands and may come with relatively better specs than its predecessors do. Currently, no other details are known about the series, but the entire picture will be revealed when it launches, which could occur within the next few weeks.

Currently, Infinix sells two phones in India under the Infinix Note 12 series. The Infinix Note 12 is available at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB and 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The Note 12 Turbo is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. We can expect the Note 12 5G and the Note 12 Pro 5G to be priced under Rs 20,000. Infinix has never launched phones costing more than Rs 20,000. So we can expect the new series to be priced under Rs 20,000



The Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo feature a triple camera set up with 50 MP as the primary camera lens, it is accompanied by a secondary lens and, a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The Note 12 5G series is expected to bring massive upgrades over the previously launched phones.