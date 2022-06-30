Infinix Note 12 5G series to sport 108-megapixel camera, AMOLED display

Infinix phones are getting better. To up its game, Infinix will include a 108-megapixel primary sensor in its smartphones and the Note 12 5G series will be the first smartphone series by the company to include the 108-megapixel sensor. Apart from the camera, the Note 12 will come with 5G support as well as feature an AMOLED display. Infinix has confirmed launching the Note 12 series in the market but they are yet to reveal the date.

Infinix currently sells the Note 12 series in India but the phones do not come with support for 5G. The upcoming series will come with 5G support and will include significant upgrades over the existing ones. According to reports, the new Infinix Note 5G series should support 12 5G bands and may come with relatively better specs than its predecessors do. Currently, no other details are known about the series, but the entire picture will be revealed when it launches, which could occur within the next few weeks.

Currently, Infinix sells two phones in India under the Infinix Note 12 series. The Infinix Note 12 is available at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB and 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The Note 12 Turbo is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1000 NITS of peak brightness. Both the devices come with a Drop notch screen and 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. The devices are also backed by cinematic dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound.

The Infinix Note 12 is powered by MediaTekHelio G88 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, the Note 12 Turbo is coupled with MediaTek Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo feature a triple camera set up with 50 MP as the primary camera lens, it is accompanied by a secondary lens and, a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Both the phones feature a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.