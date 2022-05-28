Infinix Note 12 goes on sale in India today, price starts at Rs 10,999

Infinix unveiled the Note 12 series in India a couple of days ago. The series comprises of two smartphones—the Note 12, which caters to the budget buyers, and the Note 12 Turbo is slightly more premium than the Note 12. The Note 12 Turbo is already available on Flipkart and the Note 12 will go on its first sale today.

Talking about the phone, CEO Anish Kapoor said in a statement, "With the Infinix NOTE series it is our endeavour to bring forth premium and superior devices to the consumers that tick all the boxes when it comes to immaculate design, immersive experience and seamless performance. Through the NOTE 12 series, we have tried to create a perfect balance of a no-compromise device that is gaming-ready and competitively priced. Both the NOTE 12 and Note 12 Turbo are powered by MediaTekHelio G88 and G96 processors respectively, which deliver a lag free performance."

Infinix Note 12: Price in India

Infinix Note 12 has been launched at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB and 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999. Axis Bank consumers can avail an instant discount worth Rs 1000 on purchases made through Axis Bank Credit and Debit card. Additionally, they can will be able to grab NOTE 12 (6 +128GB) at a No-Cost-EMI of only INR 2000/month. For other customers, Infinix is also offering a 3 & 6-month No-Cost-EMI on all banks (including Axis Bank), Bajaj Finserv EMI & Flipkart pay later on all NOTE 12 (4GB/6GB/8GB) memory variants.

Infinix Note 12: Specifications

Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1000 NITS of peak brightness. Both the devices come with a Drop notch screen and 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. The devices are also backed by cinematic dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound.

The Infinix Note 12 is powered by MediaTekHelio G88 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, the Note 12 Turbo is coupled with MediaTek Helio G95 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo feature a triple camera set up with 50 MP as the primary camera lens, it is accompanied by a secondary lens and, a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Both the phones feature a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.



