Infinix phone with glossy finish, Dimensity 900 leaks online

An unnamed Infinix phone with a design similar to the Oppo Find N Pro, Dimensity 900 has appeared online. The live images of the phone running on the Dimensity 900 processor were shared by XDA developers. The name of the smartphone was not revealed but Infinix may soon make an announcement about the phone. The unnamed Infinix phone features a premium design, so it could be the company's yet another offering in the premium phone category. Previously, Infinix had launched the Zero X in the premium category.

As per the images shared by XDA, the phone features a glossy rear panel that is home to three camera sensors of different sizes. You will find the largest camera sensor on the top, followed by a small sensor and a medium-sized sensor at the bottom. The camera island also houses dual-LED flashlights. The display features a punch-hole cut-out, the bezels are thin but the chin at the bottom is relatively thicker. The report reveals that the Infinix phone has an LCD display in place of an AMOLED display but may come with a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Infinix phone is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It is also expected to come with 5G support. In the camera department, the Infinix smartphone features a triple camera setup which may include a 40MP primary camera with 30X zoom. The details about the other sensors are not known. Nothing apart from this has been revealed as of now, Infinix may soon make an announcement regarding its upcoming phone in the premium category.

Previously, Infinix had launched the Zero X series. The company has launched a total of three Infinix smartphones that have been launched under the series, including Infinix Zero X, Zero X Neo, and Zero X Pro. Infinix Zero X, Zero X Neo, and Zero X Pro, all feature a triple-lens camera module with a few differences in their lenses. The one common lens in all three is an 8-megapixel periscope lens that features an f/3.4 aperture and enables 5X optical zoom and 60X hybrid zoom. This is the lens that enables the moonshot feature on Infinix smartphones. All the three Infinix Zero models are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 that features Arm Mali-G76 MC4 for graphics.