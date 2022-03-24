Infinix set to launch Hot 11 2022 in India soon

Infinix is getting better with every release. Although not the budget king, Infinix has launched a couple of budget smartphones that are loaded with features and do not cost a fortune. To further expand its portfolio, Infinix is gearing up to launch the Hot 11 2022 in the Indian market. It is the upgraded version of the Hot 11, which was launched last year. Infinix could also change the name to Hot 12 before its release. The phone has been spotted with a holographic cover.

Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor had teased a new phone on his Twitter handle. He had revealed that phone features a holographic back. It is nothing but a fancy name for textured panel which has a plastic build and glossy finish. The phone is expected to feature a square-shaped camera module and may also feature a side mounted fingerprint scanner. The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is believed to launched in the budget or the mid-range category but Infinix has surely worked hard to make the phone look a bit more premium.

Infinix Hot 11 2022: Expected price and availbility

So far, only the design of the upcoming smartphone has been teased. There is no information on the price tag of the phone. It is expected to be launched under Rs 10,000 because the Infinix Hot 11 too was launched at around Rs 9999 for the 4GB variant. So considering this one is just an upgrade over the Hot 11, it may carry the same price tag or cost a little more than its predecessor. The company reveals that that Infinix HOT 11 2022 will be available in 3 colours Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold.



Infinix Hot 11 2022: Expected Specifications

Infinix Hot 11 2022 is expected to feature a 6.8-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The display could support 90Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by the Unisoc T700 SoC, this also hints at the phone being a mid-range offering. The chipset could be coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. In the camera department, Infinix Hot 11 2022 could feature a a 48 MP main camera, and an 8 MP selfie snapper. Under the hood, it may feature a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Now if Infinix offers all the above-mentioned specs at under Rs 10,000, It will be a hot pick in the budget category.