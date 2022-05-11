Infinix set to launch Hot 12 Play in India on May 23: Expected price and specifications

Infinix is back with yet another budget smartphone in India. Expanding the budget portfolio, Infinix is all set to launch the Hot 12 Play on May 23. The Hot 12 Play was previously launched in the global market in countries including the Philippines. The HOT 12 Play will come with an interesting set of specifications including a 6.82-inch screen, a 6000 mAh battery, and two different RAM variants, such as 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The Infinix Hot 12 Play is a successor to the Hot 11 Play which was launched in India a couple of days ago.

The Infinix Hot 11 Play was launched with similar specifications, including a 6.82-inch touchscreen display, a Mediatek processor and a huge 6000mAh battery. The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,999. So let us have a look at the things we know about the Hot 12 Play.

Infinix Hot 12 Play: Expected price and availability

Infinix Hot 12 Play has been launched in countries like Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Thailand, Togo, and Zambia. In Thailand, the smartphone was launched at a starting price of 3,999 (roughly Rs. 8,880). It was offered in colours including Legend White, Lucky Green, Origin Blue, Racing Black. In India, the smartphone could be priced under Rs 10,000 considering it comes with budget specs. The launch will take place on May 23.

Infinix Hot 12 Play: Specifications

Infinix Hot 12 features a 6.82-inch display with a 720x1612 pixels resolution support.The smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM apart from 5GB of extended RAM. The Hot 12 runs on Android 12 out of the box.

In terms of the camera, the Infinix Hot 12 features a dual rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel lens. In the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The best bit about the phone is that it comes with a 6000mAh battery which can last for two days if you use it wisely.