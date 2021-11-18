Infinix Smart 5 Pro is company's latest budget smartphone with an octa-core processor, 5000mAh battery

Hong Kong-based smartphone company Infinix has launched a budget smartphone in the market. The company has unveiled the Infinix Smart 5 Pro in Pakistan. The smartphone is a budget offering with specifications including a waterdrop-style display, dual rear cameras. The Infinix Smart 5 Pro also features a large display and comes with fast chairing support. The smartphone also features an all-new design.

Infinix recently unveiled two new smartphones in the Infinix 11 series- the Infinix 11 Play and Infinix 11i. Infinix is known for manufacturing budget smartphones. The Infinix Smart 5 Pro, which has a Pro moniker attached to its name, but it has also been launched in the budget category.

Infinix Smart 5 Pro: Price and availability

Infinix Smart 5 Pro has been priced at PKR 14,499 (roughly Rs. 6,200) for the single 2GB + 32GB variant. The smartphone can be purchased from the e-commerce site XPark in Pakistan. It is offered in two colours including Black and Green colours. The smartphone company is yet to reveal whether the smartphone will be launched in the Indian market or not.

Infinix Smart 5 Pro: Specifications

Infinix Smart 5 Pro features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core SoC. The name of the processor has not been revealed, but it will be paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box.