Infinix Smart 5A to launch with Jio exclusive offer, buyers to get instant cashback of Rs 550

Infinix is all set to launch a new budget phone in India under Rs 7000. The company has announced that it would launch the Smart 5a, which is being touted as a successor to the previously launched Smart 5. Infinix has collaborated with Jio for the Smart 5a. The budget smartphone will come with a JioExclusive device lock program, which will provide an instant cashback of Rs 550.

The company has not revealed the price of the device yet, but it has already announced the special cashback offer for Jio users. If you are a new or an old Jio subscriber, you can get res 550 off if you purchase the Infinix Smart 5a. However, in order to avail the cashback, you will have to place the Jio SIM in your primary slot.

Users can apply for JioExclusive Program via the MyJio app. They will have to first check whether the device is eligible for the program or not. Upon getting, it confirmed, the user can add details of his UPI wallet and get the cashback credited to his bank account. New, as well as exciting Jio customers, are eligible for the cashback program, they will simply have to register on the app and place the Jio SIM in the primary slot. However, users can put any other operators SIM card in the secondary slot as that would not affect the Jio offer.

Coming to the Infinix Smart 5a, the device will come with a 6.52 HD+ drop notch display screen.

It houses a 5000mAh battery and also includes a fingerprint sensor. These are the only details the company has confirmed right now but some of its specs were leaked online by some publications.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is expected to feature a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor, with a 2-megapixel secondary lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to feature an 8-megapixel camera. The Infinix Smart 5a is expected to be powered by Helio G25 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and a storage capacity of 32GB.

For connectivity, the Infinix Smart 5a could come with dual VoLTE, VoWiFi, a micro-USB port, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm jack.



