Infinix X3 smart TV series set to launch in India in March

After a successful launch of the Infinix X1 smart TV series, the company is now all set to drop another series in the market. The Hong Kong-based smartphone maker has confirmed launching the Infinix X3 smart TV series in India. The company had previously made the X1 series official but somehow decided to straight away jump to the X3 series instead of bringing the X2 Smart TV series in the market.

Infinix has confirmed in a statement saying that Infinix X3 Smart TV comes with high-quality stereo sound for a cinematic experience. The Infinix X3 Smart TV will be powered by the latest Android 11. It will arrive in two different sizes, including 32-inch & 40-inch. The Android TV is expected to launch in India by the second week of March and will be priced aggressively.



Previously, the Infinix X1 Smart TV series was launched in three different sizes, including the 40-inch, 32-inch and 43-inch variants. The smart TV features a true bezel-less frame-less design which provides a high screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. The company also says that the smart TV comes with support for Dolby Audio.

Infinix has launched the 40-inch smart TV at an affordable price tag of Rs 19,999. The new Infinix X1 smart TV features a 40-inch screen with blue light reduction technology, which reduces the harmful blue rays that are emitted from the TV. The Infinix X1 comes with support for HDR 10. The TV is also equipped with a combination of 24W box speakers with Dolby Audio which delivers clear sound.As far as the insides are concerned, the Infinix Smart TV is powered by MediaTek 64 bit Quad-Core chipset with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM. It comes with a built-in Chromecast.

On a related note, Infinix recently launched the Zero 5G in India. The smartphone is priced Rs 19,999 for the single 8GB variant. Infinix Zero 5G features a 6.78-inch FHD+ LTPS IPS display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and 240 Hz Touch Sampling rate. The display also comes with 500 NITS of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Density 900 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.