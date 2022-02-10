Infinix Zero 5G India launch soon: Specs, features, price and everything we know so far

The Infinix Zero 5G is headed to India after its launch in Nigeria. The smartphone will be introduced in the country on February 14. It happens to be the first 5G phone from the brand. The Infinix Zero 5G features a camera module similar to that of the Oppo Find X3. While at the front, there's a centered punch-hole display. Flipkart has put up a microsite detailing key specs of the Infinix Zero 5G.

The phone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Infinix offers this smartphone in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The phone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. While at the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Moreover, it gets a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Here is what we can expect from the Infinix Zero 5G launching in India next week.

Infinix Zero 5G: Specs and features

-- The Infinix Zero 5G is set to be unveiled on February 14 in India. Ahead of the launch, Flipkart has created a dedicated website detailing the key specs of this device. The phone is touted to be the fastest 5G smartphone in the segment. It is 5G capable with support for up to 13 bands. The website confirms the inclusion of Dimensity 900 chipset on Infinix Zero 5G. Along with it, Infinix Zero 5G will get UFS 3.1 storage.

-- The Infinix Zero 5G is the company's first 5G phone. It made its debut in Nigeria recently, so we are aware of the complete details of the device. The phone features an interesting camera module similar to what we have seen on the Oppo Find X3. The island is elevated but there's no seam around it, rest of the rear panel is plain besides the Infinix 5G logo. Moving to the front, we see a flat display with a centered selfie camera. A capacitive fingerprint scanner is placed to the right of this device. The Infinix Zero 5G is likely to be offered in three colour options - Cosmic Black, Horizon Blue, and Skylight Orange.

The Infinix Zero 5G features a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LTPS display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 900 chipset and coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Infinix Zero 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with a quad rear flash. The setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30 fps.

-- The Infinix Zero 5G is powered by a 5000mAh with 33W charging support. It is touted to offer up to 22 hours of playback. The phone has connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Infinix Zero 5G launch and India price (expected)

The actual pricing of Infinix Zero 5G will be revealed on the date of launch i.e February 14. However, we do know the device is listed on the Nigerian e-commerce website ngspark.com for NGN 169,500 (roughly Rs. 30,400). The brand usually launched its devices aggressively in India, so we are hoping for the same for Infinix Zero 5G.