Infinix Zero 5G is expected to launch in India on February 8: Expected price, specifications

Infinix seems all set to launch a mid-ranger in India. As per a noted tipster, Infinix is all set to unveil the Zero 5G on February 8. The Zero 5G is expected to be the first ever 5G smartphone by the company. It is also expected to offer support for up to 13 5G bands. Infinix has teased the launch of the Zero 5G via its social media handles. A couple of days ago, an Infinix phone with Dimensity 900 was spotted on the Internet.

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, Infinix Zero 5G will arrive in India on February 8. The tipster revealed that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which will be coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Zero 5G will also come with support for 13 5G bands.

Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor has also teased the design of the upcoming smartphone. Without mentioning anything about the phone, he had posted a tweet saying that "the best of power and speed is yet to come! As the quote suggests, expect the unexpected. #StayTuned." Kapoor had also posted a picture of a diary, a cup with Infinix branding, a pen, and a bright yellow Infinix phone. A similar image of the smartphone was also posted by tipster Abhishek Yadav.

Infinix Zero 5G: Expected price and availability

In an interview with India Today, CEO Anish Kapoor revealed that the first 5G phone of the company will be priced below Rs 20,000. Considering the Zero 5G, the company's first 5G phone, you can expect it to be priced below Rs 20,000. The global price of the smartphone could be around $350 (roughly Rs. 26,200), a TechArena report had posted.

Infinix Zero 5G: Specifications

Infinix Zero 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As the pictures reveal, the Infinix Zero 5G features a triple camera setup on the rear. It is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a telephoto sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. The exact specifications of the other camera sensors are not known to us yet. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. For connectivity, the Infinix Zero 5G may include 5G, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Infinix Zero 5G is expected to house a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.