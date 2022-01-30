Infinix Zero 5G teased on Twitter, expected to be launched in India soon

Infinix has started teasing the Zero 5G in India. It will be debuting soon as the company's first 5G-ready handset. The company has teased the launch of the upcoming smartphone on Twitter.

Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor confirmed last month that the company is working on its first 5G-capable smartphone dubbed Infinix Zero 5G.

According to the updates by sources, the Infinix Zero 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 900 processor. It is expected to feature a Uni-curve design and a display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

It appears that the handset will be available in black and orange colors. The appearance of the orange variant suggests it could be equipped with a leather back. The power button available on the right edge of the device will also work as a fingerprint scanner. The rear camera setup of the phone has three cameras and two sets of LED flash units.

The leaks so far claim that the device has a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution. It has a 16-megapixel camera in the front which is housed in a punch-hole cutout. The camera house will have dual-LED flashlights. The display features a punch-hole cut-out, the bezels are thin but the chin at the bottom is relatively thicker.

The left edge of the handset will house the volume rockers. While the right edge will have the power button which will also double as the fingerprint scanner.

It is expected to run Infinix's XOS on top of Android 11. The smartphone is also said to come with a triple rear camera setup led by a 48MP primary sensor along with an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a telephoto sensor. The smartphone might boast a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.