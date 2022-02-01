Infinix Zero 5G to launch on February 8 and here is everything we know so far

Infinix has been teasing the imminent launch of Infinix Zero 5G for quite some time. Now, the company has confirmed February 8 as the launch date of the brand's first-ever 5G smartphone in India.

According to a tweet from tipster Abhishek Yadav the Infinix Zero 5G will be officially launched in the Indian market on February 8.

Apart from the launch date, some of the key specifications and features of the Infinix Zero 5G smartphone have also been leaked. The smartphone is said to come with support for 13 5G bands for connectivity.

The Infinix Zero 5G design had been confined earlier via a set of leaked press renders. According to the leaked images, it has a rectangular camera island bulge. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution with a center punch hole at the top for the front selfie camera. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Infinix Zero 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The Infinix Zero 5G has a 48 megapixel primary rear camera, and we can expect an ultra wide sensor along with a depth or macro camera. It will have a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the power button.

The Zero 5G will run Android 11 with Infinix' XOS on top, a 5000mAh battery with potential 33W fast charging support. From the leaked renders, it can be expected that the Infinix Zero 5G will come in at least two colours Black and Orange.

The Infinix Zero 5G is expected to be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000.