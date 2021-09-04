Infinix Zero X Pro with Helio G96 SoC expected to arrive soon

Infinix Zero X Pro could be the company's next solid mid-ranger. The specifications of the Infinix Zero X Pro has surfaced online which also suggests that the smartphone is inching closer to its release. A YouTube channel that goes by the name Tech Arena24 has tipped the specifications of the Zero X Pro. The channel also revealed that along with Zero X Pro, the smartphone maker could also release the Infinix X Pro.

The channel revealed that the Infinix Zero X Pro and Zero X, both are tipped to feature 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with punch hole cutout on the front. Minor differences are expected in the two smartphones. Infinix is also expected to launch the Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S in September. The specifications and design of the devices were spotted on the Google Play Console listing. So if the reports turn out to be true, we can expect a lot of Infinix smartphones with interesting specs.

Coming back to the Infinix Zero X Pro, the smartphone is expected to be priced below Rs 20,000 if it is launched in India. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Infinix Zero X Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with flat edges and a punch-hole output on the front. It also has a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Infinix Zero X Pro is expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone is tipped to house a 4500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The YouTube channel also revealed that the Infinix Zero X Pro would be launched in Asia and Africa but did not specify exactly which countries will get the smartphone.