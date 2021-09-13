Infinix Zero X Pro, Zero X, Zero X Neo launched with periscope lens for moon shots, Helio G95 chipset

Infinix has launched its Zero X series as its first-ever attempt at premium smartphones. The series features three devices that come with periscope lenses offering 5x optical and 60x digital zoom as a highlight. The company also claims to have optimised the smartphones for photography of the night sky.

A total of three Infinix smartphones have been launched under the series, namely Infinix Zero X, Zero X Neo and Zero X Pro. The devices slightly differ from each other but all have one common focus on astrophotography. For this, Infinix has even equipped them with a new algorithm called the Galileo Engine. The software will help optimise the camera settings while taking images of the Moon. It will also later process the shot taken for the perfect image.

Infinix Zero X, Zero X Neo and Zero X Pro, all come with a triple-lens camera module with a few differences in their lenses. The one common lens in all three is an 8-megapixel periscope lens that features an f/3.4 aperture and enables 5X optical zoom and 60X hybrid zoom. This is the lens that enables the moonshot feature on Infinix smartphones.

On the Zero X and Zero X Pro, there is an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 120-degree view angle that also works as a macro lens. The Zero X Neo features a 2-megapixel wide camera lens instead of this, with an 89-degree field of view.

The biggest difference lies with the primary lens on the three phones. Top-of-the-line Infinix Zero X Pro comes with a 108-megapixel primary lens and features Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Infinix Zero X sports a 64-megapixel primary lens and the Zero X Neo comes with a 48-megapixel camera without OIS. Note that the periscope lens itself features OIS on all three smartphones but the main sensor only does it for the Zero X Pro.

At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on all three smartphones, that comes with a dual-LED flash.

As for the firepower, all the three Infinix models are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 that features Arm Mali-G76 MC4 for graphics. The smartphones come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that is further expandable up to 512GB via external microSD. The Pro model also comes in a 256GB storage model. The devices run XOS 7.6, Infinix's latest operating system based on Android 11.

Infinix Zero X and Zero X Pro feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 120Hz refresh rate. The ZERO X NEO, on the other hand, comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate.

The Zero X and Zero X Pro are backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 45W quick charge technology. The company claims that this can charge the devices by up to 40 per cent in 15 minutes. The Zero X Neo instead features a larger 5000mAh battery but the charging rate is limited to 18W.

Infinix Zero X series availability

Infinix Zero X Pro will be available in three colours: Nebula Black, Starry Silver and Tuscany Brown. The Zero X will be available in two options: Nebula Black and Starry Silver, and the Zero X Neo will be available in three colour variants: Nebula Black, Starry Silver and Bahamas Blue.

The Zero X Pro would retail for $319 (roughly Rs 23,500) for the 128GB storage model, while the step-up version with 256GB storage will cost $349 (roughly Rs 24,700). The prices of the other two devices will be revealed at a later date and will vary from region to region. Infinix, however, mentions that it should be around the $300 mark (roughly Rs 22,000). The official website of the company reveals that the smartphones will be available in the company's usual markets including Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Thailand, Indonesia, and other regions.